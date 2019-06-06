Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tending to hamstring injury
Head coach Bruce Arians said Evans is dealing with a "tweaked" hamstring, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports. "No sense in aggravating it this time of year," Arians said.
Evans is being held out for the third straight day of minicamp Thursday, which marks Tampa's last practice until training camp. However, he was at least able to jog off to the side with trainers, which bodes very well for Evans' availability going forward. He'll now have roughly two months worth of time to get back to full health before training camp opens.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Helps team create cap space•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Excited about working with Arians•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Wraps up season in strong fashion•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Finds end zone late in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Rare bright spot in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 40-31
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 40-31 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 60-51
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 60-51 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...