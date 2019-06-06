Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tending to hamstring injury

Head coach Bruce Arians said Evans is dealing with a "tweaked" hamstring, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports. "No sense in aggravating it this time of year," Arians said.

Evans is being held out for the third straight day of minicamp Thursday, which marks Tampa's last practice until training camp. However, he was at least able to jog off to the side with trainers, which bodes very well for Evans' availability going forward. He'll now have roughly two months worth of time to get back to full health before training camp opens.