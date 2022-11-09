Evans (ribs/ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Coming off his low-water mark for the season in receiving yards (40) this past Sunday against the Rams, Evans is being held back in the first session of Week 10 prep due to a pair of health concerns. Considering he was able to mix into drills Wednesday, though, he's a good bet either to get back to all activity Thursday and/or Friday or avoid a designation entirely ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Munich.

