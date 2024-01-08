Evans brought in three of eight targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Evans logged a pair of receptions for 16 yards on the Buccaneers' first two plays from scrimmage but was then almost shut out the rest of the way. The multi-time Pro Bowler's yardage total was his second lowest of the campaign, and he finished the season just one catch short of reaching the 80-catch mark for the first time since 2018. Nevertheless, Evans could have an opportunity to see a boost in production against the struggling Eagles secondary in a home wild-card matchup next weekend.