Evans brought in three of eight targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Evans logged a pair of receptions for 16 yards on the Buccaneers' first two plays from scrimmage but was then almost shut out the rest of the way. The multi-time Pro Bowler's yardage total was his second lowest of the campaign, and he finished the season just one catch short of reaching the 80-catch mark for the first time since 2018. Nevertheless, Evans could have an opportunity to see a boost in production against the struggling Eagles secondary in a home wild-card matchup next weekend.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Solid numbers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Another two touchdowns Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Another TD grab in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Atypically quiet showing Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes history in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Scores twice in Week 12 loss•