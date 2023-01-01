Evans brought in 10 of 12 targets for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Evans seemingly took out a season's worth of frustration in one afternoon on an undermanned Panthers secondary, finding pay dirt down the right sideline from 63, 57 and 30 yards out. The latter two scores came in the fourth quarter and allowed the Buccaneers to overcome an 11-point deficit, and both the reception and receiving yardage totals served as season highs. Evans' touchdowns were also his first since Week 4, and he'll now aim to build some momentum ahead of the postseason in a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.