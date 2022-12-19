Evans had five receptions on 10 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.

Evans finished tied for the team lead in receiving yards with fellow starter Chris Godwin (8/83/1), but it was the latter who was the recipient of one of Tom Brady's trio of touchdown passes. The 28-year-old is on pace for his ninth straight 1,000-yard season with 888 yards through 13 contests, but the shocking lack of touchdowns (three) have held him back in the fantasy rankings this year. Evans will look to get right in a soft matchup against Arizona's porous secondary in Week 16.