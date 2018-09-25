Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tops 130 yards while scoring versus Steelers

Evans caught six of 11 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-27 loss to the Steelers.

Evans was outstanding once again Monday, hauling in a 51-yard bomb during the first half while also scoring for the third straight game to start this season. The star wideout's latest touchdown came from 24 yards out, bringing the Buccaneers dangerously close to a 20-point second-half comeback. While it's yet to be seen whether Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain at quarterback or Jameis Winston will reclaim the job after serving his suspension, Evans' production should persist no matter who's behind center. In fact, only the Saints' Michael Thomas boasts more than Evans' 367 receiving yards so far, making him a huge threat heading into Week 4 versus the Bears.