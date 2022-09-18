Evans secured three of four targets for 61 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday. He was ejected from the game with 12:55 remaining for his role in a multi-player brawl, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Evans managed a team-leading receiving yardage tally before his unceremonious exit, showing no apparent ill effects from the calf injury that had limited him during the past week. However, the veteran's ejection, which came after he ran off the sideline to shove the Saints' Marshon Lattimore down while he was scuffling with several of his teammates, could have been costly, as the game was tied 3-3 at the time. Tampa Bay was able to escape with a 10-point win, while Evans will look to raise his production at the expense of a tough Packers defense in a Week 3 home showdown next Sunday.