Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Tramples Titans secondary in loss

Evans secured 11 of 12 targets for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Evans easily led both teams with his reception, receiving yardage and target totals, as the Titans secondary consistently proved to be no match for him all afternoon. Evans made catches short and long throughout the contest, including a spectacular leaping 46-yard grab down the right sideline. Evans' two scores came from nine and two yards out and now has two multi-touchdown games on the campaign. He'll look to stay hot against the Seahawks in a Week 9 matchup.