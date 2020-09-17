Evans (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

In addition to matching his level of practice activity from Wednesday, Evans elaborated on the hamstring injury that rendered him a game-time call Week 1 before he ultimately gained clearance for the Buccaneers' eventual season-opening loss to the Saints. According to Auman, Evans said Thursday that the hamstring issue prevented him from practicing for two weeks before the game against the Saints, which helps explain why he was a relative non-factor in the Tampa Bay passing attack. Despite playing 65 of the team's 70 offensive snaps, Evans corralled just one of four targets for a two-yard touchdown. He believes more practice time this week should allow him to take on a more significant role Week 2 against the Panthers, and the potential absence of Chris Godwin (concussion) -- who missed his second straight practice Thursday -- would open up even more volume in the passing game for Evans.