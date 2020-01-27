Play

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Unable to play in Pro Bowl

Evans (hamstring) didn't play in the Pro Bowl.

Evans was named to the initial roster and later replaced by Amari Cooper. The Bucs' star wideout missed the final three weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but he nonetheless surpassed 1,000 yards for a sixth time in as many pro seasons. Evans is signed through 2023, while quarterback Jameis Winston just completed the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. There hasn't been any report of Evans requiring offseason surgery.

