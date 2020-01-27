Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Unable to play in Pro Bowl
Evans (hamstring) didn't play in the Pro Bowl.
Evans was named to the initial roster and later replaced by Amari Cooper. The Bucs' star wideout missed the final three weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but he nonetheless surpassed 1,000 yards for a sixth time in as many pro seasons. Evans is signed through 2023, while quarterback Jameis Winston just completed the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. There hasn't been any report of Evans requiring offseason surgery.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Done for the year•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Missing first practice of Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Officially ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not being considered for IR•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely done for 2019•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Deemed 'very doubtful' for Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...