Evans (hamstring) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's hard to view this as anything but a step in the right direction, but the plan has always been for Evans to essentially be a game-time call Sunday. Evans managed to practice Friday in a limited capacity so Saturday's upgrade certainly seems like a positive indication of the star wideout's status. Fantasy managers should still keep tabs on Evans' status leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.