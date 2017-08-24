Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Wednesday absence precautionary

Evans (undisclosed) was held out of practice Wednesday, although head coach Dirk Koetter stated his issue is "nothing serious", Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Evans played a robust 32 snaps in last Thursday's preseason tilt against the Jaguars and participated in all subsequent practices, so there isn't any reason to doubt Koetter's word. The team is likely allowing Evans to perhaps rest a nagging minor ailment in advance of the all-important third preseason game this coming Saturday versus the Browns. Impressive rookie Chris Godwin worked with the first team in Evans' stead Wednesday.