Evans (knee) intends to play in Saturday's wild-card game in Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Evans officially is listed as questionable after managing just one limited practice Thursday, the result of injuring his left knee Week 17. Coach Bruce Arians told Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site that Evans is slated to be a "game-time decision" but believes the wideout "has a chance" to be available to the offense. Tampa Bay ultimately will make a decision on Evans' status about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.