Evans (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Evans opened Week 8 prep with a DNP before logging back-to-back limited showings due to an ankle issue, which was enough to clear him for game action. The Buccaneers will be without Russell Gage (hamstring) at wide receiver Thursday, while Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time call, but Evans and Chris Godwin nonetheless will serve as the top options at the position for quarterback Tom Brady.
