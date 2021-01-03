Evans is slated to undergo an MRI on his left knee after exiting Sunday's game against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to being forced out of the regular-season finale, Evans caught three of his four targets for 46 yards. If his knee issue forces him to miss time during the team's playoff run, added snaps behind Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown will be available for Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.