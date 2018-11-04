Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Woefully inefficient in Week 9 loss
Evans brought in one of 10 targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Evans' atrocious catch rate led to a highly frustrating afternoon for the Pro Bowl wideout, who'd also dealt with a knee issue throughout the practice week. Evans simply couldn't get on the same page with Ryan Fitzpatrick, leading to his worst game of the season by far. The fourth-year receiver did pace the team in targets, so there continues to be no shortage of opportunities for him to succeed. Given his previous body of work this season, it's likely safe to chalk this performance up as an outlier he'll look to bounce back from in Week 10 against the Redskins.
