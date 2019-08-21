Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Won't play Friday

Coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Evans (quad/groin) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans has missed practiced all week due to what Tom Pelissero of NFL.com suggests is a "minor quad or groin issue" that isn't expected to be a long-term concern. When healthy, Evans is entrenched as the Bucs' top wideout, with Chris Godwin slated to start opposite him this coming season.

