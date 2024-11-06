Evans (hamstring) was spotted working out off to the side with a trainer during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers are still planning on holding Evans out for a third straight game this Sunday against the 49ers, but his presence at practice -- albeit without any involvement in drills -- bodes well for his chances of being ready to return to the lineup following the team's Week 11 bye. While playing the last two games without Evans and Chris Godwin (ankle), quarterback Baker Mayfield has relied more heavily on tight end Cade Otton (21 targets) and has spread the ball around among the Buccaneers' available wideouts.