Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Wraps up season in strong fashion
Evans brought in six of nine targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Evans wraps up a disappointing season for the Bucs as one of the team's true bright spots, and he compiled between 86 and 121 receiving yards over his last four games. The fifth-year veteran logged eight 100-yard efforts overall as well, enabling him to amass a career-best 1,524 yards on the campaign. Already locked up long-term in Tampa, Evans will now look ahead to 2019, when he could well be operating under a new head coach and offensive system given Dirk Koetter's highly tenuous status at the moment.
