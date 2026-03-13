default-cbs-image
Killebrew (knee) signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old is a former All-Pro special teams player and will reunite with former Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith with the Bucs. Killebrew sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 6 last season but appears to be healthy.

