Unrein (knee) has agreed to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Unrein is coming off his best season as a pro, logging 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 12 games. The terms of his contract aren't clear, nor is where he may fit in with the Buccaneers' 4-3 defensive front. However, considering he was a defensive end in Chicago's 3-4 scheme, the 6-foot-4, 301-pound lineman will likely fit in as a defensive tackle with Tampa Bay.