Unrein (knee) is not expected to play in Friday's contest against Detroit, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Unrein joined the Buccaneers in March and is expected to slot in as a backup along the defensive line. It's unclear if his nagging knee injury that wound up with him finishing the 2017 season on IR is still holding him back or if he's dealing with another ailment. The team hasn't expressed concern about his regular season availability to this point, and may just be keeping the veteran out to avoid further injury in the preseason.

