Unrein (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers trimmed their roster to 53 players before placing Unrein on IR, which allows the defensive lineman to return from IR after Tampa Bay's first eight games of the season. In the meantime, the team will make do with the likes of Gerald McCoy, Beau Allen and first-round pick Vita Vea at defensive tackle.