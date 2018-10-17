Buccaneers' Mitch Unrein: Still in concussion protocol
Unrein (knee) remains in the concussion protocol, Greg Auman of The Athleticreports.
Unrein is eligible to return from injured reserve in two weeks. The Buccaneers' defense would benefit from the defensive end's presence, but Unrein would need to participate in practice without exhibiting concussion symptoms and clear the league's concussion protocol making an official return to the field. Expect more clarity on Unrein's injury situation as his tentative time of return approaches.
