Buccaneers' Nathan Bazata: Picked up by Bucs

Bazata signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bazata, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, will compete to earn a depth role on the defensive line. He played 47 games over for years for the Hawkeyes, while accumulated 136 tackles and eight sacks.

