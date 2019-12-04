Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Another fumble recovery
Suh recorded two tackles (one solo) and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Suh continued to demonstrate a penchant for bouncing on loose footballs Sunday, with his recovery of a second-quarter Nick Foles fumble marking the veteran defensive tackle's career-high fourth of the campaign. Suh has helped make up for his notable downturn in sacks (1.5 sacks through 12 games) with more impact plays, as he's returned half of the aforementioned quartet of recovered fumbles for touchdowns.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Returns fumble for TD•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Disruptive in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Picks up sack•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Meager production continues•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Collects half-sack in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Practices in full•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 14.
-
Week 14 TE Preview: Options emerge
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 14 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 14 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....