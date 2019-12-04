Suh recorded two tackles (one solo) and recovered a fumble in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Suh continued to demonstrate a penchant for bouncing on loose footballs Sunday, with his recovery of a second-quarter Nick Foles fumble marking the veteran defensive tackle's career-high fourth of the campaign. Suh has helped make up for his notable downturn in sacks (1.5 sacks through 12 games) with more impact plays, as he's returned half of the aforementioned quartet of recovered fumbles for touchdowns.