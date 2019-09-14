Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Blanked in Week 2 win
Suh did not record a tackle but notched a fumble recovery over 70 snaps in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Suh pounced on a third-quarter Cam Newton fumble that was forced by Anthony Nelson, giving the Buccaneers possession at the Panthers' 45-yard line. The turnover was Suh's only tangible impact on the win, with his tackle-less performance a contrast to the four stops (two solo) he'd managed in Week 1 versus the 49ers. Despite the outlier performance Thursday, Suh has proven one of the most reliable IDP assets at defensive tackle over his long career, as he's managed over 50 tackles in four of his last five seasons while recording at least 4.5 sacks in seven consecutive campaigns coming into 2019.
