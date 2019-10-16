Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Collects half-sack in loss
Suh posted three tackles (two solo) and a half-sack in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Suh logged 49 snaps overall in the contest and was involved in a quarterback takedown for the first time as a Buc. The veteran tackle has multiple stops in four of six games, but his 13 total tackles thus far this season put him on pace for his lowest tally in that category since 2012.
