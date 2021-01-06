Suh compiled three tackles (all solo), including one sack, and was credited with an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran tackle finished the season with his highest sack total since 2015, getting his sixth and final quarterback takedown of the campaign on Matt Ryan. Suh added 43 tackles (27 solo), two defensed passes and a forced fumble for another solid IDP season. Suh was also a key component of the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense, and he'll look to continue making an impact during the upcoming postseason before heading into unrestricted free agency this offseason after playing 2020 on a one-year, $3 million deal.