Suh's absence from practice Friday was confirmed to simply be a veteran's day off, and the defensive tackle is fully expected to start in Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Saints, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Suh's presence on the injury report may look alarming on the surface, but Vitali's explanation confirms the big tackle is simply getting some rest ahead of the Buccaneers' highly anticipated season opener. The 33-year-old re-signed with the club on a one-year, $8 million deal this offseason after posting 41 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 sacks, four pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns across 16 games in 2019.