Suh recorded a sack for his one tackle in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The big defensive tackle took down old nemesis Aaron Rodgers for his third sack of the season, renewing acquaintances with his old NFC North rival from Suh's days with the Lions. Suh's three QB takedowns through six games currently have him on pace to tie the third-best tally (eight) of his career in that category, one season after he posted a career-low 2.5 but offset it with a career-high two touchdowns and four fumble recoveries. Suh's single-game tackle numbers rarely go above five these days, but he always offers the possibility of wreaking havoc in the pocket with his athleticism and potentially producing a turnover.