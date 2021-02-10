Suh totaled two tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The veteran tackle played a key role in applying the suffocating pressure that prevented Patrick Mahomes from ever getting into a comfort zone during the contest, putting up his most prolific sack tally since Week 2 of the regular season. Suh finished the 2020 regular campaign with 43 tackles (27 solo), six sacks, two defensed passes and a forced fumble while playing all 16 games for the ninth consecutive year. The 34-year-old's sack total was his highest since the 2015 season, and given Suh posted multiple tackles in each of the last six contests Tampa Bay played, it appears he still has more than enough in the tank to continue thriving straight through a 20-game stretch. Suh opted to play 2020 on his second straight one-year contract, so it remains to be seen if he'll follow suit in Tampa Bay or elsewhere in 2021.