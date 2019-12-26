Suh recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.5 for loss, and was credited with one quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Suh's productive performance represented yet another installment in his late-season surge, one that's seen him post multiple tackles in seven of his last eight contests. The five stops Saturday equaled a season high as well, and he'll look to put a strong cap on his first Buccaneers campaign against the Falcons in Week 17.