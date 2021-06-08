Suh sat out Tuesday's practice with a minor wrist injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 34-year-old indicated it's not a serious issue and shouldn't affect his availability for training camp. Suh re-signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal in March after posting 43 tackles (27 solo), six sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games last season.
