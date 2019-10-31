Suh managed just one solo tackle and no other statistics in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Suh's underwhelming statistical season continued in Week 8, with his one-tackle tally equaling his second lowest of the season. Suh has just 14 stops overall and a half-sack through seven games, officially putting him on pace for a career-low 32 tackles. Moreover, Suh has never had less than four sacks in any season, but he's also tracking toward falling well below that number at his current pace.

