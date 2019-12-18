Suh recorded three tackles (two solo), including one sack, and was credited with two quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Suh is still set for a cumulative downturn in his numbers this season, but he's at least picking up steam as his first campaign in Tampa winds down. Suh's sack Sunday was his first since Week 10, and it counted as his third impact play on defense over the last four contests after also recording a pair of fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown, in Weeks 12 and 13.