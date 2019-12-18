Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: More impact plays Week 15
Suh recorded three tackles (two solo), including one sack, and was credited with two quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Suh is still set for a cumulative downturn in his numbers this season, but he's at least picking up steam as his first campaign in Tampa winds down. Suh's sack Sunday was his first since Week 10, and it counted as his third impact play on defense over the last four contests after also recording a pair of fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown, in Weeks 12 and 13.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Another fumble recovery•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Returns fumble for TD•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Disruptive in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Picks up sack•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Meager production continues•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Collects half-sack in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Cook, Godwin updates
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...