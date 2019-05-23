Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Officially signs with Tampa
Suh officially signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year, $9.25 million contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Incentives can push the contract to $10 million, which -- even maxed out -- is a significant savings from the $13 million price tag Gerald McCoy would've been owed. In any event, the 32-year-old Suh is now under contract with Tampa through the end of the season and his presence should play a key role in keeping hands off linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.
