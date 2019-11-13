Play

Suh recorded two solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cardinals.

Suh's first whole sack of the season brings him to 1.5 sacks and 19 tackles through nine games, an underwhelming statistical line in comparison to his past years. The Buccaneers will take on the Saints at home in Week 11.

