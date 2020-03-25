Play

Suh agreed Wednesday with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $8 million contract, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Suh turned in a disappointing first season in Tampa in 2019, notching a career-low 2.5 sacks to go with just 41 tackles, his fewest in seven years. On the positive end, he recovered four fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns, though those numbers tend not to be reliable year over year. The veteran still played well enough to garner another contract from Tampa Bay, so expect him to again fill a starting role alongside nose tackle Vita Vea.

