Suh recorded four tackles (two solo), two quarterback hits and fumble recovery touchdown in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran has upped his production on the tackle front of late, with Sunday bringing his two-game total nine combined stops over Weeks 11 and 12. Suh is still sitting on just 1.5 sacks for the season, which would easily be a career low. On the brighter side, he does now have a career-best three fumble recoveries, two of which he's managed to return for scores.