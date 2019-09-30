Suh recorded two total tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble returned for a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Suh's score served as the dagger to secure Sunday's win, as the Rams sat within a possession with 1:17 left in the game and the ball in Tampa Bay's territory. The 32-year-old has been quiet overall through the season's first four games, recording only seven tackles to pair with Sunday's scoop-and-score.