Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Serviceable first season in Tampa
Suh finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 sacks, four defensed passes, four fumble recoveries, including two that he returned for touchdowns, across 16 games.
The final line features an impressive array of impact plays, but it's worth noting Suh's 2019 season was largely a tale of two halves. The veteran had just a half-sack and one fumble recovery heading into a Week 10 battle against the Cardinals, but Suh then accumulated two sacks, four pass breakups, and his three other fumble recoveries, including the two he returned for scores, over the final eight contests of the campaign. The sack total was a career-low figure for Suh, who also posted his lowest tackle tally since the 2013 season. Part of the downturn could have been attributed to an acclimation period to coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, and as a pending unrestricted free agent this March, the 33-year-old will have an opportunity to potentially find a better fit in a 4-3 attack elsewhere in 2020.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Keeps surging Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: More impact plays Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Another fumble recovery•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Returns fumble for TD•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Disruptive in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Picks up sack•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...