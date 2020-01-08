Suh finished the 2019 season with 41 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 sacks, four defensed passes, four fumble recoveries, including two that he returned for touchdowns, across 16 games.

The final line features an impressive array of impact plays, but it's worth noting Suh's 2019 season was largely a tale of two halves. The veteran had just a half-sack and one fumble recovery heading into a Week 10 battle against the Cardinals, but Suh then accumulated two sacks, four pass breakups, and his three other fumble recoveries, including the two he returned for scores, over the final eight contests of the campaign. The sack total was a career-low figure for Suh, who also posted his lowest tackle tally since the 2013 season. Part of the downturn could have been attributed to an acclimation period to coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, and as a pending unrestricted free agent this March, the 33-year-old will have an opportunity to potentially find a better fit in a 4-3 attack elsewhere in 2020.