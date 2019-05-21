Suh is finalizing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Just one day after the Buccaneers released nose tackle Gerald McCoy, who was owed $13 million in 2019, the team has found his replacement in Suh. The veteran tackle is coming off a 2018 campaign with the Rams where he recorded 59 tackles (41 solo) and 4.5 sacks while appearing in every game for the team's Super Bowl run. He gives the Bucs an elite, durable pass rusher to help fill the void left by McCoy's release.

