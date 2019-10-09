Suh has a knee injury and didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.

Suh played 54 defensive snaps and had three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints, but he apparently sustained the knee injury at some point. The veteran defensive lineman won't need significant practice reps to play Week 6, but he'll still likely have to advance to limited participation by Friday to maintain a good chance of playing against the Panthers.

