Suh is signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The one-year deals have become a trend for Suh, though it hardly makes him a trend-setter this offseason. The 34-year-old has started all 16 games in nine consecutive seasons, including the past two years in Tampa Bay. He was one of the better interior pass rushers in the league last season, recording 29 pressures, 19 QB hits and six sacks across 786 defensive snaps.
