Suh totaled five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, and also recorded a quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The big defensive tackle tied his season high with Sunday's tackle tally. Suh has multiple stops in four of the last five games overall, and his four sacks leave him just two short of his best total over the last five seasons. Suh's interior-line spot does lend some uncertainty to his week-to-week production, but he more of a threat to get to the quarterback than many other players at his position.