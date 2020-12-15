Suh tallied six tackles (three solo), including one sack, and was credited with two additional quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The veteran tackle was a thorn in the side of the Vikings throughout the afternoon, tying Carlton Davis for third on the team in stops while ringing up one of six takedowns of Kirk Cousins. Suh's tackle total was also a season high, and he's now equaled his best sack tally since the 2016 campaign in Miami. Suh continues to offer better-than-average IDP production and should continue to be a viable option in deep leagues during the fantasy postseason.