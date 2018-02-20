Folk (knee) met last week with Dr. James Andrews, who officially cleared the 33-year-old to resume kicking, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Folk beat out incumbent Roberto Aguayo for the Buccaneers' kicking duties in training camp but lost the gig after missing all three of his field-goal attempts in a narrow Week 5 loss to the Patriots. While Folk was initially expected to be released, the Buccaneers instead stashed him on injured reserve due to a minor case of left knee tendinitis, for which the veteran ultimately underwent surgery. Now fully healthy, Folk, who will officially become a free agent March 14, will likely head elsewhere this offseason in search of an opportunity to compete for a kicking job.