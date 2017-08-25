Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Ends camp on high note
Folk was perfect on his five field-goal attempts during Thursday's final camp practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Folk bounced back nicely this week after likely fraying some nerves last Thursday against the Jaguars by missing a field-goal attempt and seeing an extra point get blocked. The veteran nailed all five of his attempts Thursday on the 8.5-foot wide "skinny" goalposts that the Bucs had installed in camp this summer. While he'll naturally need to continue getting it done in game action on a consistent basis, Folk's extensive NFL resume lends credence to the belief that he can handle the demands of the job.
