Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Likely to be replaced
The Buccaneers won't release Folk any earlier than Monday, when they have four kickers scheduled to come in for workouts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The move may not officially happen until after the weekend, but it feels inevitable after Folk missed all three of his field-goal attempts in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots. From a performance standpoint, Folk has been the worst kicker in the NFL this season, missing five field goals and a pair of extra points in four games. Given the Bucs' offensive talent, Folk's replacement could emerge as a useful fantasy option.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Nightmarish performance in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Shakes off struggles, nails game-winner•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Mistake-free performance in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Perfect on field goals in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Nails three field goals Saturday•
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...