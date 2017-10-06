Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Likely to be replaced

The Buccaneers won't release Folk any earlier than Monday, when they have four kickers scheduled to come in for workouts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move may not officially happen until after the weekend, but it feels inevitable after Folk missed all three of his field-goal attempts in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots. From a performance standpoint, Folk has been the worst kicker in the NFL this season, missing five field goals and a pair of extra points in four games. Given the Bucs' offensive talent, Folk's replacement could emerge as a useful fantasy option.